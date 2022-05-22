A snow-capped 14,115-foot Pikes Peak towers over Brad Fiala as he rides the Lori Cohen Memorial 5k Trail in Pulpit Rock Monday, March 14, 2022, during his lunch hour. The trail was finished last fall and is named after Dr. Lori Cohen who died in 2014 from breast cancer. The Lori Cohen Charitable Trust was created in her passing to improve the arts and trails in the Colorado Springs area. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)