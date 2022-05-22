Colorado Springs' weather on Sunday calls for a chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 11 a.m., then rain showers likely after 11 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Scattered rain and high elevation snow showers will be possible across the mountains, valleys and I-25 corridor today and tonight, with isolated thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon and evening. The best chance for precipitation will occur tonight, with the central mountains and Pikes Peak region most favored for measurable rain and snow.
Accumulating snowfall will be possible tonight over the higher mountains above 9000 feet, with one to four inches expected over the peaks of the Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges and over Pikes Peak by early Monday morning. The main risk with any thunderstorms today and tonight will be lightning, gusty winds to 45 mph, and some small, pea size hail.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.