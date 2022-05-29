Colorado Springs' weather calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., today. It will be =mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind between 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest between 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur across the San Luis valley, the central Arkansas River Valley and all of the plains.
Accumulating snow will be possible over the highest elevations along the Continental Divide, especially across the central mountains, with several inches of snow possible.
A few cloud to ground lightning flashes will be possible over the mountains, and possibly in northern El Paso County today and evening.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North northwest wind around 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph.