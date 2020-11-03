sunny day.jpg (copy)

A sunny day at Garden of the Gods. Photo by Christian Murdock.

Tuesday will be a warm and quiet day, weather-wise, in the Colorado Springs area.

Today's Election Day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 43. 

Here's the agency's full forecast for the rest of the week: 

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.  Overnight it may be partly cloudy, with a low around 43

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. The weather overnight is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. 

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

