Tuesday will be a warm and quiet day, weather-wise, in the Colorado Springs area.
Today's Election Day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 43.
Here's the agency's full forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Overnight it may be partly cloudy, with a low around 43
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. The weather overnight is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.