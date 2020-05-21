An employee of a Walmart located at 707 S. 8th St. tested positive for COVID-19, El Paso County Public Health officials said Thursday.
"There is not a confirmed outbreak that we are aware of, and that is the only employee we are aware of who tested positive at this point in time," said County Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt in an email.
The Walmart on 8th Street is the third Colorado Springs grocery store this week to have one or more employees test positive for COVID-19.
The other two grocery stores are considered outbreak sites, according to El Paso County Public Health. The Walmart on 1575 Space Center Drive has four confirmed cases, and the Safeway on 1425 S. Murray Boulevard has two confirmed cases, according to data from the county health department.
Both grocery stores are among more than two dozen sites in El Paso County with outbreaks, defined by the health department as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days, with evidence of transmission within the facility.
9News reported Wednesday that data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show there have been at least 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at at least10 grocery stores in Colorado.
