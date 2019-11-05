Drivers lines up at the El Paso County office building off Garden of the Gods Road Tuesday night to drop off last-second ballots for the off-year election.
With state tax issues, sports betting, local taxes and school board seats up for grabs in Colorado Springs and a pile of local races, voter turnout was higher than expected. Election officials said more than 40 percent of registered voters were expected to cast ballots in an election that usually draws dismal returns.
Statewide more than 1.1 million voters joined in the all-mail election, and no county had a turnout to rival El Paso County, which had received 144,000 ballots back by Tuesday afternoon.
Republicans in El Paso County had the loudest voice at the ballot box, with 70,026 votes. Local Democrats saw 28,999 ballots cast and unaffiliated voters amassed 43,452 ballots.
What all those ballots mean will be come clearer soon, with the first count in El Paso County due at about 7:15 p.m.