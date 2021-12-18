Officials with Colorado Springs Utilities announced Saturday morning that approximately 2,800 customers remain without power following a Wednesday windstorm that knocked out service for about 40,000.
The announcement was made via Twitter and the 2,800 remaining customers make up about 8% of those impacted, officials said. Officials also warned that customers may experience intermittent outages and crews work in the area to restore others.
Friday afternoon there were around 7,000 customers without power according to Charles Cassidy General Manager of Energy Construction, Operations and Maintenance for Colorado Springs Utilities. Utilities crews aided by mutual assistance crews out of Fountain and Denver were able to restore power to 4,200 customers in a single night, more than doubling the number of customers restored Thursday night into Friday. Cassidy said crews were working 24/7 to get customers restored.
Natalie Watts, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities, said mutual assistance crews are speeding up the process of getting customers restored. Watts said about 400 individuals are currently working, including Utilities employees, contractors, and mutual assistance crews. Colorado Springs Utilities added 11 crews from mutual assistance and contractors Friday and Saturday.
Old North End remains one of the worst areas in town for outages according to Utilities officials.
Officials said the organization hopes to restore everyone by late in the day Sunday.