City crews work to clean up trees in the median of Cascade Avenue near Columbia Street in Colorado Springs on Thursday afternoon. A wind storm ripped through El Paso County causing major damages to trees, homes and power lines. City crews and tree companies are working to clean up the aftermath of Wednesday’s hurricane-force winds that topped 100 mph in some areas of El Paso County. Colorado Springs Utilities are working around the clock to fix power lines and restore power to residents still facing outages in areas. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)