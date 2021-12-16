Colorado Springs Utilities crews worked Thursday to get people back online after a windstorm Wednesday knocked out power to tens of thousands.

At a press conference, Travas Deal, Utilities' chief executive officer, updated the total number of customers affected during Wednesday's wind storm to 40,000. As of 11 a.m., he said, that number had been whittled down to around 10,000, but restoration efforts would take at least through Friday to get all customers back online.

"Our crews continue to work 24/7 until all our customers are back, working those 16-hour shifts with eight-hour rest periods," he said. "I feel good about our progress so far — like always, we wish it would be faster, but it takes a lot of time... we're hoping to make a lot of progress through the day tomorrow."

He added that for each of the over 50 downed utilities poles throughout the area, getting the poles back up requires six to eight hours of work.

The most impacted area of the storm, Utilities said in a release, was the Old North End and Patty Jewett neighborhoods.

Deal said Utilities is prioritizing larger outages with "higher buckets of people" before addressing smaller outages, and will continue to send updates on restoration efforts every three hours.

He added that those still impacted by smaller outages as nighttime approaches should take proper precautions, like not running generators inside or plugging them into a home, and reach out for help.

USAA and State Farm, the two largest property insurers in the Colorado Springs area, reported receiving more than 2,000 claims related to the storm by midday Thursday. Laura Propp, a USAA spokeswoman, said most of the claims the company has received in Colorado are property claims and low-severity wind claims.

Michael Bower, a State Farm spokesman, said most the company’s claims related to the storm were for damage covered under homeowner’s policy, with just 130 claims under auto policies. Both companies urge policyholders to make claims quickly, either by mobile application or one their website.

If homeowners make temporary repairs to prevent further damage, they should document their expenses, Propp said.

Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, an insurance industry trade group for Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, said the storm is not likely to rank as one of the state’s biggest insured catastrophes. Most of the damage from windstorms is to trees, bushes and other landscaping, which typically is minor and requires cleanup rather than repairs or replacement, she said.

Walker said that for minor damage, homeowners should determine whether the maintenance costs should be paid for out of pocket or through a wind or hail deductible, if they have it. Those who saw more significant damage should be covered by insurance for wind damage, she said, and should get in touch with their insurance agent immediately.

"We always say — document it, take photographs immediately, and then make some temporary repairs, and then hang onto those receipts for temporary repairs, because then if you do file a claim, that would be covered under your insurance claim," she said.

Walker added that for those who had private trees fall and crush fences with neighbors, people will need to work out whose property the fence was on and file a claim with that person's insurance, unless neighbors have arranged a joint-ownership arrangement.

For trees that fall on a neighbor's home, for example, Walker said that unless the person whose property the tree originally stood on was negligent and should have chopped down the tree per neighbor or city requests, the person whose property the tree fell on is responsible for filing an insurance claim. The same, she said, applies for vehicle damage.

Deal said anyone planning to dig in their backyard to make repairs to downed fences should call 811 first to determine if there are any utilities lines they could be digging into. He also noted that those who saw damage to their residence's service line will need to be "proactive" and call a licensed electrician to fix the damage before Utilities restores power.

Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.