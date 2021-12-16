Officials at Colorado Springs Utilities released some helpful tips Thursday for those struggling in the aftermath of Wednesday's wind storm.
Wednesday's storm saw wind gusts reach 93 miles per hour in Colorado Springs, resulting in downed trees and power lines which caused power outages.
In a series of posts to Twitter, utilities officials said residents who find downed trees or lines should call 719-448-4800. Officials warn never to attempt moving a tree or power line without assistance. Secondly, people that receive electricity from an overhead line should check their mast. That must be repaired prior to restoration if it is broken.
Third, those in need of a new fence should have their utility lines marked. Go to Colorado811.org for more details.
Fourth, officials warn people against hooking up power generators themselves. Only generators installed according to local building code should be used. Otherwise, the generators could back feed the system and shock utility workers. Lastly, all appliances hooked to a generator should be used outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Officials with El Paso County also has tips for refrigerator use during a power outage.
County officials recommend people keep the fridge and and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Any perishable food that has been held at temperatures above 41 degrees for more than four hours should be thrown out.
County officials also suggest people throw out foods that have a strange odor, color or texture. Also people should not taste test foods, officials warn.