Sunnier and warmer days are back, for now, in Colorado Springs.

Above normal temperatures landed here over the weekend, with Saturday's high of 68 nearly hitting the record of 70, set in 1925.

Sunday's high of 70 tied the record set in 1955.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other than some rain and thunderstorms expected Sunday evening, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict a sunny and warm week ahead with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

And the sun will now be around later in the day, as clocks jumped one hour forward on Sunday, marking the official start of daylight saving time.

The sun will set at 6:59 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 64. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 58 and a low of 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with clouds moving in at night. A high of 60 and a low of 32.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62 and a low of 37.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers after noon. A high of 58.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High near 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.