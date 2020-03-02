The yellow glow of streetlights in Colorado Springs could fade away if the city embraces remotely controlled LED lights.
Officials recently started a six-month pilot program using 50 smart streetlight controllers across the city that help determine whether to use the smart LED lights atop utility poles, said Josh Handley, the city's innovation manager. New controllers and consulting fees for the pilot program are costing the city $33,250, officials said in a news release.
“It’s a very small pilot, but we are looking to test the technology and hopefully we can build out a business case,” Handley said.
The new controllers will allow city staff to remotely dim and brighten the LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights, monitor how much power the lights are using, and immediately replace burned-out bulbs, he said. The new controllers will rely on a secure cellular connection to receive and transfer data, according to the news release.
Turning up the glow of the white LED lights could help deter crime and make commercial areas safer, Handley said. The ability to dim the lights could help the city respond to complaints from residents that LED lights are too bright, he said.
Monitoring the power consumption of lights would also be a step forward for the city, which does not meter the power consumed by its 29,000 streetlights, Handley said.
The city estimates its streetlights use about 23 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, he said. For comparison, the average American home used about 11,000 kilowatt hours of electricity in 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The city has been transitioning to the more energy-efficient LED streetlights for about 10 years by replacing traditional bulbs as they burn out with LEDs. Thus far about 10% of the city’s lights have been converted to LED, Handley said. At the city’s current pace it would take about 10 to 15 years to convert completely to LED lights, he said.
The new pilot project could help determine whether the city will accelerate its transition LED lights, Handley said.
“We want to ensure we can better understand the constraints of the technology,” he said.
The results of the pilot project will likely be assessed by city staff and may not be reviewed by the Colorado Springs City Council, said Amy Trinidad, a spokeswoman for Colorado Springs Utilities. The city pays Colorado Springs Utilities $4 million annually to maintain its streetlights.
Other cities have transitioned to LED street lighting to save money and energy. Phoenix estimates replacing 100,000 traditional bulbs with LED lights will save $3.5 million annually.
In the future, Colorado Springs may consider expanding the functions of the sensors on the streetlights to allow them to monitor falling snow, among other applications, Handley said.