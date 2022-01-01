The wait is finally over. Or is it?
Colorado Springs snapped a streak of 233 consecutive days without snow Friday as most of the city received 2.7 inches of the white stuff to start 2022. Colorado Springs fell shy of the record of 236 days set in 2012 and 1946, but Dec. 31, 2021 will go down as the latest first measurable snow, officials with the weather service said.
Woodland Park saw 3 inches of snow, according to morning totals from officials. Pueblo also saw 3 inches and Monument got 3 to 4 inches.
The much-needed snowfall is a balm to dry a Centennial State that has been very susceptible to fire danger. Burn restrictions have been in place for Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County since September. Boulder County has been ravaged by the Marshall Fire in recent days, which as of Saturday had destroyed 991 structures, according to Boulder County officials, making it the most destructive fire in terms of structural damage in the state's history.
While the snowfall has aided firefighting crews statewide, Colorado is still on pace for a very dry winter. Friday and Saturday's storm, while needed, did little to offset the lack of moisture, weather service meteorologist Kyle Mozley said.
Mozley said the storm brought very dry snow. When he measured the moisture content when the snow levels were half an inch, the moisture was .07 inches, he said. He suspects even in areas that saw a greater amount of snow, such as Woodland Park, the actual liquid will be low.
"While we’re getting snow, there’s just not a lot of moisture content with it," he said.
The dry spell is a part of the La Niña pattern the globe is in. Opposite of the El Niño pattern, which brings wetter weather and less wind for Colorado, La Niña increases the wind and decreases the moisture, pushing the wet stuff into the Pacific Northwest. The La Niña pattern is part of a cycle that occurs every few years.
Mozley said though storms will come and go and could drop wetter snow, dryness will remain the status quo.
To that end, the forecast for Colorado Springs over the next few days calls for temperatures to increase from a high of 39 degrees Sunday to a high of 51 degrees Monday. Both days are expected to be sunny and clear.
Tuesday calls for more wind, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, but a high temperature of 48 degrees.
Wednesday is forecast to have a high temperature of 42 degrees with a 30% chance of snow Wednesday night.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only