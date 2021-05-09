Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski have issued statements Sunday following a mass shooting that happened overnight on the city's east side.
Police said seven people, including the man who opened fire at a birthday party happening inside a mobile home, are dead.
Statement from Governor Jared Polis:
“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”
Statement from Mayor Suthers:
“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning. We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today."
"We ask the public’s patience with the investigation and we seek the sensitivity of our media partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation to provide answers to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”
Statement from Police Chief Niski:
“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.”
The shooting suspect, the boyfriend of a female victim, drove to a trailer where a birthday party was being held with friends, family and children in attendance. He walked inside and began shooting party attendees before taking his own life, police said.
