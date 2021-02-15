Colorado Springs set new record-low temperatures, breaking marks set 126 years ago, for both Sunday and Monday as a wave of Arctic cold swept through the state over the weekend.
The temperature at the Colorado Springs Airport plunged to -16 at 2 a.m. Monday, breaking the previous record low of -8 set in 1895, one of the coldest years on record in Colorado Springs. The thermometer hasn't been above zero since 7 p.m. Saturday and also set a pair of records — a new record low of -13, breaking the previous record of -9, also set in 1895, and a record low high temperature of -1, also breaking an 1895 record of 5.
KKTV Meteorologist Lucy Bergmann said the city could also break the record low high temperature for Monday of 14, set in 1990, since the forecast high for today is just 16. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the week before reaching the mid-40s on Sunday but another round of snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, though accumulations are expected to be less than an inch on Tuesday and 1-2 inches on Wednesday.
The severe cold prompted Mountain Metro, the city's bus service, to shut down Monday morning as a result of buses stalling due to cold weather, according to a Tweet from the agency. Service is expected resume later in the day.
The Front Range and all of Eastern Colorado remain under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. and that warning continues until 8 a.m. Tuesday for the far eastern plains.
Temperatures along the Front Range remained well below zero, falling to -20 at 4 a.m. in Pueblo and -16 at 7 a.m. in Denver. Grand Junction was a relatively balmy 16 at 7 a.m.
The extreme cold — accompanied by a dusting of snow — swept into Colorado from the north late last week, part of a high-pressure system on the move through Utah and into New Mexico and Texas, sharpened by a cold easterly wind, National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Mozley said Sunday. Wind-chill values were in the -30s in the eastern plains, and -20s in Colorado Springs and Denver.
Here is the forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Later, partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Later, a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Later, a 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Later, mostly clear, with a low around 11. South wind around 5 mph becoming west in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Later, mostly clear, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Later, partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind around 10 mph.