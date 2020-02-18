The city of Colorado Springs is seeking about 200 volunteer coaches for its youth soccer program after parents signed up more than 1,200 children for the program once the city waived registration fees.
Sign-ups were up about 400% from a year earlier after the city used $30,000 in grants from Comcast NBCUniversal and Children's Hospital Colorado to cover the normal $70 fee for kids in kindergarten through second grade, said Jamie Fabos, the city's chief communications officer. The grants were expected to cover costs through the fall season, but the city is now seeking additional corporate donors and grants as a result of response, she said.
"We were surprised, though pleasantly, at how this offer has been received," Fabos said. "Clearly there was an unmet need here, and we are only more committed today to identify ways we can continue to meet that need and even expand the number of kids we are able to reach. I am very optimistic that this community will step up to help us extend the program."
More players means more teams in more areas and a need for more coaches, so the city is seeking more volunteer coaches among parents, young professionals and other people. Comcast and Children's Hospital Colorado are both seeking volunteers among their local employees. Coaches are subject to a background check and can apply online at coloradosprings.gov/volunteercoaching?mlid=4621.
"Our coaches are moms, dads, grandparents, young professionals, college students. You don't have to have a kid on the team to participate," said Will Davis, program coordinator, youth sports, for the city's Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department. "We provide all the equipment, training and resources you need and support you the whole way. We just need someone to come out and supervise fun and encourage these kids."
Registration for the spring season ended Friday for the season that starts March 9 and ends May 15.
To financially support the program, contact Fabos at commdepartment@coloradosprings.gov.