Ashlynn Fabos-Olsen, 8, center left, and Kendyl Smith, 6, center right, play soccer during a news conference about grants from Comcast NBCUniversal and Children’s Hospital Colorado on Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Olympic & Paralympic Training Center Velodrome on Jan. 15, 2020. The City of Colorado Springs is offering free youth soccer this spring to children in kindergarten through second grade after receiving grants and other funds from Comcast NBCUniversal and Children’s Hospital Colorado. The city is now seeking coaches after more than 1,200 kids signed up.