As school board races across the state have drawn more than $1 million in spending from independent committees, El Paso County has seen tens of thousands of dollars flow into local races.

The most notable spending has come from Springs Opportunity Fund, a group with Republican ties, that state reports show has spent $57,770 of the $130,000 it raised on races in District 11, District 20 and District 49. The group has backed some candidates with conservative positions on hot-button issues such as critical race theory, a graduate-level concept that is not taught in K-12 classrooms.

Springs Opportunity Fund shares its address and registered agent with the Republican Senate Majority Fund, according to secretary of state’s records. The group also seems to have selected conservatives from among fields largely crowded with right-leaning candidates to support.

As an independent expenditure committee, Springs Opportunity Fund does not have to disclose its funders. The lack of reporting requirements for certain groups and committees gives rise to the phrase “dark money” in politics.

But conservative groups don’t appear to have a monopoly on dark money. Other independent committees have weighed in as well, including T4CS for D-11, a spinoff of Together for Colorado Springs, a group with progressive ties that has supported candidates in District 11. The group had not yet filed spending reports as of Friday, so it was impossible to know how much the group had spent, but they have sent out mailers on behalf of their candidates.

“Outside dark money is bad — it’s as simple as that,” said Shelly Roehrs, spokeswoman for the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region. ”When partisan influences get involved in nonpartisan races, it creates problems.”

The political furor around school boards also gave rise to a parent-driven nonpartisan committee called BIG FA$HION, which is backing candidates based on their experience in education rather than on any political stance. The committee’s campaign, called Kids First in Academy District 20, has drawn a following of 500 parents on Facebook, co-founder Rob Rogers said. The group doesn't address critical race theory at all, an issue Rogers described as a manufactured issue because it's not part of day-to-day learning.

The group has backed Tiana Clark, Brian Coram and Jackie Lesh in the District 20 school board race because they all understand the mundane details of running schools, he said. For example, Lesh has a master’s degree in special education, and Coram has a professional background in childhood counseling, he said. The group has raised $970, state spending reports show.

They are not like other candidates who “wouldn’t have a platform if it wasn’t for the masks or manufactured CRT outrage,” he said.

The group's approach has caught the attention of parents at other school districts who are interested in doing similar nonpartisan work, Rogers said.

"They are also tired of the outside influences on their local school boards," he said.

Colorado Springs-area board meetings have made local and regional headlines for their contentiousness in recent months. In August, a hotly contested resolution banning the teaching of CRT in District 49 passed by the narrowest of margins in a 3-2 vote. In October, an allegation that a District 20 staff member secured a mask to a student’s face with tape sparked outrage despite the fact that the accusation hasn’t been confirmed. Parents and local residents showed up at a recent D-20 board meeting wearing tape on their faces and clothing in protest, and several parents spoke angrily about the allegation and about mask mandates in general.

Springs Opportunity Fund has backed candidates who are against CRT and sent out mailers calling for change in schools following poor academic performance during a school year challenged by remote learning.

Daniel Cole, owner of Cole Communications who spent the Opportunity Fund dollars, also pointed out poor academic performance, noting that D-11 ranked 159th in the state and D-49 ranked 155th out of 183 school districts.

“We are supporting the only candidates in these districts who acknowledge there is a problem and are committed to doing something about it,” he said.

The group backed Nicole Konz, incumbent Thomas LaValley and Aaron Salt in District 20. All three are against mask mandates. In District 49, the group supported Jamilynn D’Avola, Lori Thompson and incumbent Ivy Liu. D’Avola, a schoolteacher, was the lone D-49 candidate to go on record against a proposed ​​​​$8.6 million tax increase to fund a pay raise for teachers and other district staff members. Liu voted in favor of the CRT ban.

Sandra Bankes, Al Loma and Lauren Nelson are the District 11 candidates backed by the Springs Opportunity Fund.

Attempts to contact most of the candidates supported by the group were unsuccessful, but Konz said she has received no direct financial support from the fund, and Bankes said she had no knowledge of it.

"I want to be clear, I don't (know) anything about what others are doing and can only speak on what I'm doing to win this election," Bankes told The Gazette in an email. "I am focused on my campaign and finding many voters who want to see a change on the D11 school board."

Cole said he did not contact candidates before spending money on their behalf, such as purchasing digital advertising. Independent expenditure committees cannot coordinate with candidates.

Cole previously worked on campaigns backing conservative city council candidates and said at that time outside campaign efforts make candidates more visible, but candidates who win always win on their own merits.

Teddy Weiss, communications director for T4CS, said his group was not acting as a counterpunch to right-leaning campaigns but rather supporting candidates that would bring competence and compassion to the positions. Together For Colorado Springs has backed progressive candidates in the past, including City Councilmembers Richard Skorman and Yolanda Avila.

In a mailer, the group backed Jennifer Williamson, Julie Ott, Chris Wallis and Shawn Gullixson. All but Williamson are incumbents.

Wallis said he spoke with Weiss about his values but did not give his permission to be included in a mailer. He was also completely against outside money in school board elections.

“When we have all these outside influences dominating the conversation, it’s difficult to cut through the noise,” he said. The other D-11 candidates in the mailer didn’t respond.

The outside spending also doesn’t seem to be generating much participation from the electorate. El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman said Thursday based on turnout trends he was expecting lower participation than 2019 and 2017, also off-year elections.

Rogers said he has seen lots of emotional exhaustion from the pandemic and the political furor while out campaigning, and that some people are choosing to tune out this election cycle.

However, he could not stand by after receiving a flyer from D-20 candidate LaValley, who promised to be a conservative voice in District 20.

“That’s not the way a school board is supposed to work,” he said. All school board seats are nonpartisan.

The political controversy over issues like masks are also bleeding into his students’ experiences, he said. He is hopeful his slate of candidates will bring the focus back to education on the D-20 board.

“I think they are going to bring a calming aspect,” he said.