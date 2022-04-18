Crews are reconstructing long-shuttered Colorado Springs tennis courts this spring with the goal of reopening them in June.

The tennis courts are one of a long list of parks projects the city is completing with the $7 million in revenue that voters allowed the city to retain during 2019. The funding was collected in excess of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights cap and would have been refunded without voter approval to fund city projects.

Some of the other 2B funded projects include lining two ponds at Monument Valley Park, developing Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs and a new playground for Acacia Park downtown.

The tennis courts, two at both Boulder and Thorndale parks, deteriorated beyond the point of repair and have been unusable for a few years because the asphalt in the center of the courts failed, said Jake Butterfield, construction project manager for parks and recreation. The new courts will be completely concrete, which is more durable, he said.

"We really invest money into building courts that last a good long time," he said.

The courts, slated to cost $566,367, will also be striped for pickleball to help accommodate demand for the highly popular sport.

Work on the Monument Valley park ponds is the final 2B project to be posted for construction bids and Butterfield expects it will go out soon. One pond has been drained for some time because it was losing so much water, parks and rec spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said. The problem with the other pond is less pronounced and has remained filled. Ensuring both ponds can hold water is important for conservation, Butterfield said.

To line the ponds, the city expects to excavate them and put in a concrete edge around the ponds for the liners to attach to and then bury the liners to give the ponds a natural look, Butterfield said.

The city also plans to install aeration to help improve the water quality of the stagnant ponds, he said.

Construction could start on the ponds this summer, depending on the bid process for the contract, he said. No cost estimate for the project is available because the bid process is about to start, he said.