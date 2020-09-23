Colorado Springs city crews smoothed the 1,000th lane mile of pavement Tuesday paid for by ballot measure 2C.
The city committed to repaving 1,000 lane miles as part of the tax increase approved five years ago and hit the milestone a bit earlier than expected because crews discovered and fixed previously unknown problem areas, said Corey Farkas, Public Works operations and maintenance manager. The city expects to repave 70 more lane miles before the construction season ends. If the city hits its goal, number of lane miles repaved by 2C will roughly equal the distance between Colorado Springs and Chicago by the end of the year, a news release said.
Ballot measure 2C provided about $50 million annually for maintenance projects and as the five-year funding window of the tax increase comes to close in December, the city expects to have about $6 million to $10 million in funding that will rollover to next year, Farkas said. The estimates are imprecise because it is unknown how well sales tax revenues will recover from the effect of the coronavirus, but the city is optimistic.
"The revenues are coming back really strong," he said.
Voters extended 2C in 2019 at a lower tax rate, dropping it from 0.62% to 0.57%. The new funding starts in 2021 and will last till 2025. The extension is expected to repave 844 lane miles. The extra funding from this year will allow the city to repave roads, still on the city's unfunded list that would not have received funding from the extended tax increase, Farkas said.