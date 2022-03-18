Colorado Springs has been named among the top 10 most desirable places where college students want to live in the United States after they graduate, the city announced Friday.

Colorado Springs was ranked ninth in a survey of 2,109 college students conducted by Axios and The Generation Lab, making it the smallest city to crack the Top 10. Denver was ranked No. 4. Seattle was the top choice among college students' post-graduation destinations.

“Colorado Springs’ ranking as a top destination for new college graduates is a testament to our incredible quality of life, our growing cultural scene, and most importantly, the attractive economic opportunities that exist in our strong and diversified job market,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “We have strived hard to make Colorado Springs a place where our children and grandchildren can stay and build successful careers and this is a strong sign that we have reached that goal.”

Half of the survey's respondents said they want to live outside of their home states after graduation; about 1 in 4 want to live back in their hometowns.

Students were also asked about their desired industry, with 29% selecting health care, followed by education and research (15%) and technology (12%). The study was conducted between November and February.

The Generation Lab is a polling and research firm studying young people and trends.

To learn more about the survey, click or tap here.

A few years ago, Colorado Springs was cited as a top destination for millennials - who were moving here at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country.