Colorado Springs is pulling together funds for the host family of a Doherty High School exchange student who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash outside the school Wednesday.

The GoFundMe was created by a friend of the 17-year-old victim Giorgia Trocciola who said the girl's parents requested monetary assistance in getting Trocciola’s American host family to Italy for her memorial services. The effort has raised more than $13,000 since being posted.

Trocciola was in a crosswalk on Barnes Road when a vehicle entered the intersection on a red light and hit her, according to police.

“On Wednesday we (the world) lost an incredible young woman — An Italian who came to live her American Dream! After being in the country for 7 months, as a 3-sport athlete, American enthusiast, and a true gift to everyone she met, Giorgia lost her life in a tragic accident,” the GoFundMe reads.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Trocciola’s parents and host family “will be working to determine the best way to honor her in America before she returns to Italy,” the GoFundMe continues.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Doherty High School.