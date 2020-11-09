Colorado Springs public art projects such as sculptures and murals could be showing up in new neighborhoods in the coming years, helping spread public art outside of downtown.
"I think there’s some places that are just screaming for new art," City Cultural Services Manager Matt Mayberry said Monday.
Knob Hill, Ivywild and Old Colorado City are some of the neighborhoods interested in adding public art that can help build their identities as neighborhoods, he said.
A better distribution of art across the city is one of the proposed goals in a new public art master plan nearing completion after about two years in development. The document lays out long-term goals for growing and managing the city's public art collection that has about 100 works, Mayberry said in a presentation to the Colorado Springs City Council.
"The art that we have needs to reflect our aspirations and the direction that Colorado Springs is moving," he said.
The city council informally reviewed the master plan Monday and it seemed to garner support.
"We look forward to passing this, when it comes forward," Council President Richard Skorman said.
However, Skorman pointed out it might be difficult to achieve the goals of the plan without a dedicated funding source and suggested the council revisit funding later.
The draft plan suggests increasing the Lodging and Rental Tax as one source of funding for public art. The tax currently funds VisitCOS, the marketing agency for the region, and local events, such as the 4th of July.
The city sets aside $15,000 annually from state lottery funds to maintain its art collection, according to the plan.
Even without additional funding, the city could help drive more public art projects by opening up infrastructure as space for projects, Mayberry said. For example, the sidewalk barriers in Ivywild served as the canvasses for the new gateway murals.
"It’s the concept and the location that’s some of the hardest work," he said of organizing new public art projects.
The proposed plan also calls for a new piece to mark the city's 150th anniversary, but no funding or theme has been identified for the project yet, he said.