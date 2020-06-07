Good news for those looking for a place to cool down this summer: Colorado Springs is preparing to open some of the city's most popular spots for swimming and splashing.
On Friday, The City of Colorado Springs released the following schedule of when city-operated pools, spray grounds and fountains would reopen:
-The Deerfield Hills Spray Ground, Water Hole at Venezia Park and Uncle Wilbur Fountain at Acacia Park will open June 17 with a maximum of 50 people allowed at one time. Routine cleanings will happen several times a day, it said.
-The Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park will be closed over the summer because of construction.
-Pools at Wilson Ranch and Monument Valley, operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, will be open at a limited capacity, the city said. A reopening date has not been officially set, but could be as soon as June 22.
-Portal Pool and Prospect Lake Beach will remain closed.
-City-owned indoor pools at the Cottonwood Creek Family Center YMCA and Memorial Park Family Center YMCA will open at a later date that is yet to be determined.
New guidelines issued by the state health department Thursday allowed both indoor and outdoor pools across Colorado to reopen at reduced capacity.
According to the guidelines, outdoor public pools, including hot tubs and developed hot springs, must be limited to 50% capacity, or, up to 50 people, whichever is fewer. Indoor pools are also limited to 25% capacity, or up to 50 people.
Gyms and bowling alleys also allowed to reopen with strict guidelines in place.
