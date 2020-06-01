The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking additional information about a red SUV that drove through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd Saturday night on Nevada Avenue.
The driver of the SUV turned into the crowd on Nevada Avenue from Costilla Street around 9 p.m., said Dale Hiller, who captured the incident on video. Hiller said in an interview he was not participating in the protest, but was livestreaming the event for his YouTube channel LackLuster, which features videos critical of police.
The driver could have taken streets east or west of Nevada to avoid the crowd gathered to protest the death of a Floyd who was restrained by Minneapolis police May 25, Hiller said.
No one has reported the event to the police. But the Colorado Springs Police Department received a video of the event through social media, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.
The department is asking for any information about the incident. Members of the public are encouraged to come forward if they were injured or can identify the driver. Reports can be made to 719-444-7000.