A school resource officer broke a vertebra in a student's neck after helping to break up a fight at Panorama Middle School at the end of May.

Officer Ryan Knapp was helping a school administrator break up a fight while students were leaving for the day when a 14-year-old boy hit an administrator on May 19. The student ran away from Knapp but then returned and looked as if he was going to hit the officer or the administrator again, the report recently obtained by The Gazette said.

Knapp was having trouble controlling the boy, so he tripped him to put him on the ground. In the process, Knapp slipped on the wet grass and fell on top of the student, the police report stated.

In a GoFundMe post, the student's mom Kanisha Collier described the interaction differently saying her son was tackled and needed immediate surgery because the officer broke his neck. Collier's attorney, Matthew Cron, declined a request for an interview.

Knapp did not have his body camera running during the interaction, according to the police report, and an open records request for body worn camera footage was not filled.

According to the report, police officers called an ambulance to the school, but Collier decided to take her son to the hospital herself.

"He walked gingerly, but under his own power" to the car, the report stated.

The student was treated at a local hospital for a fractured C7 vertebrae, which is lower in the neck, the police report said.

Two police officers and the school's security director were all at the school that day. Officers had been providing additional security at Panorama because of a recent increase in violence during the school day and especially at dismissal.

After the incident, the district administrator decided to press assault charges against the student for hitting her. The student was also accused of obstructing a peace officer, failing to leave the area and charging at a police officer and victim, according to police documents.

Harrison School District 2 referred The Gazette to the case against the student and said it was fully cooperating with the police department in a statement provided by spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.

The Gazette asked the district for video footage of the incident, but the district did not provide any.