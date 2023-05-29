Police are investigating after two fights broke out at the site of a softball tournament in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Sky View Sports Complex at 2890 Resnik Drive on reports of a disturbance Sunday, but arrived after the first fight had already ended.

About 10 minutes after officers left the scene, police received another report of a large disturbance, and a possible stabbing, at the same location.

Responding officers learned that multiple people had been assaulted, and one man had flashed a gun during the fight. Police said the people involved in the fight had left prior to officers arriving, and that the report of the stabbing was unfounded.

A list of online calls for service shows Colorado Springs police received a call about a weapons violation at the location at 12:17 p.m.

A video posted on Facebook and online at KRDO.com shows men in jerseys throwing punches and pushing each other in what appears to the park's parking lot area.

The Remember the Fallen Dual adult softball tournament was scheduled to take place at the park from May 27-29, according to socosport.com.