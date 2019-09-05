Colorado Springs police asked the public for help finding two missing people Thursday — a young girl and "an at-risk adult."
The girl, Angelica Pena-Soto, was last seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Colorado Springs area. She is described as Hispanic and about 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs about 150 pounds and has dark, curly hair.
She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings, gray/white Air Jordan shoes and a black shirt and sweater.
Bekkah Salaam, 72, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of North Carefree Circle, police said. She's believed to be wearing a gray jacket, a long jean shirt and a beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.