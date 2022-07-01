Colorado Springs police announced Friday the arrests of the parents of 15-month-old Cairo Astacio, who police say died of a fentanyl overdose in their presence.

Police allege that in November 2021, Joenny Manuel Astacio, 36, and Kira Lee Villalba, 29, were under the influence of fentanyl and allowed their infant child, Cairo Astacio, to die of an overdose.

Police investigated the scene at the time and found both drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics in the home, they said.

On June 10, police issued a warrant for the arrest of both Villalba and Joenny Astacio in the death of their child. Both are facing charges of child abuse resulting in death, a class two felony, and multiple charges of drug possession.

“I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic," Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a news release. "The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community."

A spokesperson with Colorado Springs police said in an email that the nearly eight-month delay in the arrest of the couple was to ensure the prosecution had a strong case.

"In circumstances such as this in which a child died, the investigators and the District Attorney’s Office want to be sure they have a very strong case," Robert Tornabene, the senior public communications supervisor with Colorado Springs police, said by email.

Villalba and Joenny Astacio were both held on a $500,000 bond, but had their bonds reduced Wednesday according to court records. Joenny Astacio had his reduced to $202,700 while Villalba's was reduced to $100,000.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to The Gazette that both remain in custody at El Paso County jail.

In Villalba's hearing on Wednesday morning, prosecutors briefly alluded to a second incident in which a teenage girl overdosed while in the presence of Villalba. The girl was taken to a hospital and survived.

Neither Colorado Springs police nor the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was able to provide additional details on the incident mentioned in court.

Joenny Astacio and Villalba will both next appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on July 20 for their preliminary hearings.