Colorado Springs organizations that dish up free plates of food to needy people every day of the year work to make holiday meals more special.
“This is us taking it up just a little more to spread some Christmas cheer,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission, which operates the city’s largest emergency shelter and related services for the homeless.
Wednesday’s annual banquet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus at 5 E. Las Vegas St. will be a “very nice sit-down meal,” he said.
The normal cafeteria-style line of service will disappear as volunteers present diners plates of turkey with the customary trimmings.
“Typically, it’s a more traditional style of Christmas meal,” Williams said. “We try to provide for individuals who are struggling with homelessness all the fixings and things that many will have at their family table in their homes.”
Stuffed stockings and gifts also will be handed out, he said.
The event is open to the public, who will enter the gated campus through a welcome center and be assigned a seating time. COVID practices are still in place, and multiple seatings will be scheduled.
Williams expects four to five seatings
Last year’s Christmas Banquet drew 300 people, Williams said.
Last month’s free Thanksgiving meal at the site served 400 diners and another 400 people at a local church.
“We are not seeing bigger crowds than normal,” Williams said, adding that Colorado Springs’ recent warm weather is one reason.
Springs Rescue Mission operates 450 emergency overnight beds, which in severe cold snaps can expand to 475. The overnight average in recent weeks has been 350, Williams said.
Two local organizations will offer free feasts on Saturday, Christmas Day.
The Salvation Army’s community Christmas meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at four locations: the headquarters at 908 Yuma St., with in-house, delivery and to-go orders; the homeless shelter at 709 S. Sierra Madre St., with in-house only; Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., in Manitou Springs, offering walk-up and drive-through to-go pickup; and Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, in Woodland Park, with in-house, delivery and to-go meals.
To-go and delivery orders need to be pre-arranged by calling 636-3891.
Diners also will be served at the table at the Marian House Kitchen, run by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, during its regular daily hours of 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Traditional Christmas fare will be on the menu, said spokeswoman Rochelle Schlortt.
Anyone who shows up at the door, 14 W. Bijou St., will eat in rotational seatings, under continuing COVID protocols, she said.
“We’ll keep serving until everybody eats,” she said.
The soup kitchen has been accommodating about 175 people per day during COVID, Schlortt said, a decrease from the 700 to 800 that used to show up to eat lunch daily.
But when Springs Rescue Mission opened its new Samaritan's Kitchen and dining hall on its campus in September 2020, the Marian House switched to focusing on homeless and low-income families.
Springs Rescue Mission now serves three hot meals a day to primarily the chronically homeless, averaging 600 to 800 diners over the course of each day, Williams said.
Getting homeless families and individuals into housing continues to be a problem in Colorado Springs, service providers say.
“There are folks struggling with addictions and mental health, and for those struggling with homelessness, it’s difficult for them to find permanent, stable housing," Williams said. "And that cycle keeps folks in the shelters."
Schlortt describes the housing shortage as “huge” for homeless families, who use Catholic Charities for counseling, case management, job assistance, food pickup, hot meals at the Marian House Kitchen, medical services and referrals.
“Families are the most underreported segment because they feel like they’re going to lose their kids if people find out they’re homeless, which is not true — that’s not what the Department of Human Services does,” Schlortt said.