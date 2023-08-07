Officials at a nursery school on Colorado Springs’ west side on Monday expressed their support of a controversial proposed apartment complex that would be built near the school.

Angela Conway, executive director of the Ruth Washburn Cooperative Nursery School, issued a statement in favor of the Launchpad Apartments, a 50-unit complex designed to house and support homeless young adults that is set to be built near the intersection of West Uintah and North 19th streets.

The statement comes the day before a group of 24 formal appellants is set to plead its case before the City Council. The group is expected to argue that the apartment complex – approved by the city’s Planning Commission on June 12 – poses a safety risk for the children at the school.

“We feel thoroughly informed and confident that The Launchpad Apartments will be a welcome neighbor and enhance the security measures around Ruth Washburn,” Conway said in the statement. “We have found zero evidence of anything to the contrary.”

In addition to security concerns, opponents of the project have taken issue with the building’s proposed height, density and the potential for landslides at the site. Additionally, some residents and parents have claimed that they weren’t made aware of the project until recently.

Conway disputed these claims in her statement, saying the nursery school held a public meeting about the apartments on Sept. 26, and that representatives from The Place – a nonprofit that would operate and maintain the building – were present at the school’s Oct. 26 Harvest Festival to show blueprints and answer questions about the facility.

“The Place is an outstanding organization that is using evidence-based strategies and trauma-informed practices to decrease the amount of people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs. They have an excellent success rate,” Conway said.

In an anonymous online survey created by former Ruth Washburn school board member Kevin Gigiano, 68% of the 57 current or former parents who responded said they were in favor of the Launchpad development; 57% said they were unaware of the project until recently; and 35% said they would rethink enrolling their child at Ruth Washburn if the complex is built.

“To make the statement that building an apartment complex for troubled young adults right next to a pre-school will not result in additional risk to our children is wishful thinking at best,” Gigiano wrote on the survey’s website.

Attempts to reach Conway for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.

“We will continue to support The Launchpad Project and The Place,” she said in her statement. “We are honored to share in such a great mission.”

Gazette reporter Breeanna Jent contributed to this story.