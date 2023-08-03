Colorado Springs philanthropist Kathleen Hybl, wife of former El Pomar Foundation CEO and U.S. Olympic Committee President Bill Hybl, is remembered as the "rock-solid force" driving the family behind southern Colorado's largest foundation.

Kathy Hybl died on Tuesday at age 78, leaving a quiet but profound legacy of community volunteerism forged in the strength of partnership with her husband of 56 years, sons B.J. and Kyle Hybl said.

While Bill Hybl has embodied the "visionary" character and figurative inclination toward "flying at 100,000 feet at Mach One" speed required to spearhead the El Pomar Foundation for 46 years, serve as the U.S. representative to the United Nations in 2001 and serve on both the U.S. and International Olympic committees, Kathy Hybl helmed the family from the kitchen table and supported “the ground-level things that you need to build a family," said Kyle Hybl, who succeeded his father as El Pomar CEO in 2019.

“She was not a person who craved the limelight or wanted to be out in front, but she was definitely our dad's chief adviser, confidant and someone who kept him grounded and pointed in the right direction,” he said.

A lover of flowers and a Colorado State University-designated Master Gardener, Kathy Hybl was a cultivator in more ways than one.

According to her family, Kathy invested her time in The Broadmoor Garden Club and Pauline Chapel Committee, committed to the upkeep of the chapel built by pioneering Colorado Springs philanthropist Julie Penrose, and the Junior League, an organization promoting volunteerism and community activism in women.

She also served on the Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees for 11 years 1998-2008, PPCF CEO Margaret Dolan said in a statement.

“Kathy Hybl was a champion of the Pikes Peak region ... While this is an enormous loss, we will honor Kathy’s legacy by continuing our commitment to the community that she loved so dearly," Dolan said.

Ever moved by her faith, she was particularly passionate about providing resources to homeless people and the elderly population, Kyle and B.J. Hybl said, and was heavily involved in the now-shuttered Ecumenical Social Ministries organization, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity, which served tens of thousands of people each year, provided low-income or indigent individuals and families in crisis with food, health care, clothing, housing and transportation assistance, as well as access to services to help them get back on their feet. It also ran the city’s largest food pantry at the time.

Kathy Hybl lived a life of “care and support” for the Pikes Peak region, the Space Foundation — which has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from El Pomar — said in a statement sent to The Gazette.

“(Kathy) had a kind heart, lived a generous life, and along with her family, set an extraordinary standard for us to follow in looking after our neighbors,” Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle said. “(She) will be remembered for her compassion for others and the difference she made for all of us.”

Kathy and Bill Hybl received the Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals in 2017 for their work in community growth through El Pomar.

While their mother preferred to fly under the radar when it came to public engagement, she was the “clear leader” in ensuring the family stayed together throughout, and sometimes despite, their national and international obligations, said Kyle and B.J. Hybl, current president of real estate firm Griffis/Blessing Inc. in Colorado Springs.

Shortly after the Hybls married in 1967, the Army stationed Bill Hybl in Ethiopia during his two-year stint in uniform but did not fund military wives to accompany their spouses overseas. Kathy Hybl was encouraged to stay home with family but refused, instead living in Africa on her own dime and giving birth to their eldest, B.J., while in Ethiopia.

“She was an interesting character in that she was a rule follower, but would push the rules pretty good sometimes,” Kyle Hybl said.

Later, Kathy Hybl was intent on affording her children and, later, grandchildren opportunities to attend or volunteer at significant events, such as the 1992 Winter and Summer Olympics, the 1998 Winter Games, 2000 Summer Games and the NATO summit hosted at The Broadmoor in 2003.

Most memorable, however, were her weekly Sunday night family dinners that “became a rule” in recent decades, her sons said.

She was also a vibrant presence in the lives of her six grandchildren, especially as the "ringleader" in mischief-making — dangerously armed with an "arsenal" of water guns threatening unvigilant passerby or the sorry bunch to arrive last at a family gathering.

"She enjoyed Fourth of July, too, with fireworks," B.J. Hybl said. "Unfortunately, the laws caught up with her and she had to stop her pyrotechnics."

A public memorial Mass will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, near The Broadmoor, with a life celebration to follow.