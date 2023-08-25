A student at a Colorado Springs School middle school was arrested Thursday after an altercation with a school resource officer, according to police.

The SRO responded at Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs School District 11 around 11 a.m. to a disturbance in the office involving a student who “became violent” during a meeting.

The student damaged property and threatened staff members, despite attempts by the school staff and SRO to de-escalate the situation, according to an online police blotter entry.

The student attempted to harm themselves, prompting the SRO to step in, resulting in the student assaulting the SRO, police said. More officers were called to assist.

The student was arrested for interfering with the school and allegedly assaulting the SRO. The SRO was left with minor injuries but remained on duty.

The campus was placed on a hold status, but school operations returned to normal by noon, police said.