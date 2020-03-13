John Suthers (copy)

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Gazette file photo.

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers spoke with The Gazette afternoon in a wide-ranging interview on how the city is weathering coronavirus.

He said firefighters are using extra caution: "Our firefighters on every health issue they are going to are fully covered."

He's working to make sure the department has enough protective gear.

The mayor also said youth sports are on hold through the city's parks department. Those sports are cancelled through at least April 6, he said.

Suthers, who spent all but 15 minutes Friday in meetings tied to coronavirus, said he's in daily contact with the White House and will consider declaring a citywide emergency if required to receive federal assistance.

"I will declare an emergency only if there is something to be gained by it," he said.

Suthers said those at highest risk for the virus should stay home, but the city doesn't need everyone to hunker at home. Healthy people at low risk from the virus should still patronize local business.

But if you do go out, the mayor said, "wash your hands."

Senior Military Editor

Tom Roeder is the Gazette's senior military editor. In Colorado Springs since 2003, Tom covers seven military installations in Colorado, including five in the Pikes Peak region. His main job, though, is being dad to two great kids.

