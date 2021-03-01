As of Monday, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Fountain have all lifted the fire restrictions.
El Paso and Teller counties also have rescinded limits on outdoor burning.
The change comes as ground moisture has improved thanks to recent snowfalls.
Today the Amended Burn Restriction Order from December 12, 2020, is rescinded. Therefore, outdoor burning regulations have now returned to "normal" enforcement.Thank you for your efforts over the past months.Be careful and be safe.For more info- https://t.co/JtFTpUtj3s pic.twitter.com/gd6nbxBgKk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 1, 2021
The Manitou Springs Fire Department noted the decisions about fire restrictions are based on guidance from the Pikes Peak Wildfire Preparedness Group, made up of community members including a warning coordination meteorologist from the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service.
The meteorologist makes suggestions based on weather predictions from between five to six months out. Wind, precipitation, and temperature predictions are factors that were considered when group made the final decision to allow restrictions to be lifted.
But the guidance could change.
“While we have had some recent moisture, conditions could still rapidly deteriorate as we move into the warmer seasons. Because of this, the members of the Pikes Peak Wildfire Preparedness Group will continue to meet weekly to discuss weather predictions, drought conditions, fuel moistures, personnel and equipment resources and fire activity throughout the region and the state," Manitou Springs Fire Chief John K. Forsett said in a news release.
Wildfire preparedness group members have to reach agreement with respect to each other's jurisdictions, the release stated. Each jurisdiction could still impose new restrictions or bans because of factors such as environment, fire activity, or resources and as conditions change.