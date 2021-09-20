Before winning his own candy factory, Andrew Maas jumped on a 6 a.m. flight from Denver to Indianapolis Aug. 29 after he and his wife, Hannah, solved the riddle in a nationwide treasure hunt shortly after midnight.

He's taking out his prize in cash, not sugary treats, but it's the hunt that matters.

The Golden Ticket, a scavenger hunt launched by David "Candyman" Klein, the inventor of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans, and his partner, Stephanie Thirtyacre, brought Willy Wonka's whimsical tale to life last year when the couple inspired people from around the nation to search for golden tickets, or in this case, golden colored dog tags hidden around the country.

A ticket was hidden in every state with a $5,000 prize for each ticket found. Participates registered online for $50 to take part in each state hunt. Once registered, the seeker would receive a four-line riddle-like clue directing them to the gold ticket, the Associated Press reported.

Klein topped off the competition with a final national hunt with one ticket hidden somewhere among the states. The reward for finding it? A Florida candy factory.

The 4,000-square-foot factory in Hawthorne produces Sandy Candy, a trademarked candy powder used for edible art.

Among those sniffing for the prize were Andrew and Hannah Maas and their two children, who participated in the state scavenger hunts in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota.

The Colorado Springs family came within feet of finding the Kansas ticket when another ticket seeker called out "I found it!"

But for Andrew and his family, the search was just as important as the find.

"It was just a fun family event," Andrew said. "It's so fun to get out and see areas around that we'd never been to before."

But when it came to snagging the national prize, Andrew didn't want to be beaten again. The family was stumped for months, but after Klein released additional clues narrowing down the search to two states, Andrew and Hannah cracked the code.

“Don’t have a instant idea, for a treasure diehard

We see witches nearby, two stand guard

Go Solve and Search, as low as our toe

Why find a nut and walks are no foe.”

Hannah realized the "treasure diehard" referenced Indiana Jones. The couple knew the state — Indiana. As for the city, Andrew realized, "Don’t have a instant idea," referenced the Beach Boys hit song Kokomo in the line, "We'll get there fast and then we'll take it slow."

From there the couple looked up images of picnic shelters in Kokomo and found a pair that looked like witches hats.

"Once I saw that I was pretty confident that it was there," Andrew said.

He raced onto the early morning flight and arrived at the park before noon. Within 30 minutes the ticket was in his hand.

"I was kind of in a daze of adrenaline and no sleep, ... It felt so surreal," Andrew said.

He found the ticket buried under the beam of Vermont Covered Bridge in Kokomo, Ind.'s Highland Park.

Minutes later he reburied the prize and called his his two kids Anderson, 8, and Hartley, 9, on FaceTime so they could find the prize together.

"My wife said that they immediately went to our candy bins and pulled it down and started eating candy thinking that now that we own a candy factory they could have unlimited candy," Andrew said.

But a unlimited candy was not in the cards for the Maas family. Andrew and Hannah love their lives in Colorado and don't want to move. Instead of operating the candy factory in Florida, they are working on a cash buyout deal with Klein. Klein plans to give them the factory and then pay the Maas' to buy his candy factory back again.

Andrew said he and his wife plan to donate some of the money to their favorite charities.

"It was just fun to be apart of some good news with everything going on in the world," Andrew said.