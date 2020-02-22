A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport Saturday morning, Colorado State Patrol said.

Austin Hurd of Colorado Springs died after being ejected from his Subaru on eastbound Bradley Road, half a mile east of Hammer Ranch Road, State Patrol said. Troopers said the Subaru veered off the right side of the road about 3 a.m. and flipped three times before coming to a stop.

Hurd was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Hurd's death is the seventh traffic fatality this year in unincorporated El Paso County. The same time last year there were two.

