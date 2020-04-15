police lights

AP stock photo

 rybindmitriy — stock.adobe.com//

A 67-year-old Colorado Springs man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash, involving a Lexus RX400H, was reported about 4:40 p.m. on southbound I-25 at the Monument exit, according to a press release.

The driver drove off the side of the road, crashed into some rocks and went airborne before colliding with a light pole, troopers reported.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

The driver has not yet been identified.

Load comments