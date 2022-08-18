Kimberly Smith, known as “Smitty," never misses a parcel scan. He will tell you that, and his co-workers will tell you that.

But one day, the postal carrier did and had to return to the Ridgeview Place Apartments in order to get that scan. But when he arrived, nobody was in the front office.

Smith decided to wait for a few moments before heading back to his truck and continuing his work. But at that moment the hotel manager, soaking head to toe, came into the office and asked an urgent question: "Do you know CPR?"

"Just by the look on her face, I knew something tragic was happening," he said.

Smith was taken to the pool area where there was a young girl, lying face down and not breathing. He said she was cold to the touch and her complexion had changed. He knew she was "dead or dying."

So Smith jumped into action.

"There were onlookers, but I guess nobody knew how to do CPR or didn't want to get involved," he said. "I was scared, but I knew all the correct procedures and I did it."

While he was administering CPR, he heard the sirens in the distance. At that moment, the girl coughed up water and began to breathe again.

"The whole time I was giving her CPR I was crying, telling myself, 'You can't die today, you gotta start breathing.'"

At a ceremony Thursday, Smith was given the Postmaster General Hero award for saving that young girl's life. It is a national award presented by the U.S. postmaster general and is awarded on a case-by-case basis; all winners have their portrait hung in the U.S. Postal Service headquarters building in Washington.

Smith got his CPR training from four sources: the military, police, fire and correctional officer training. He served as a field artilleryman in the Army and took all the necessary exams and trainings to be a police officer or firefighter before deciding not to pursue those careers.

Instead, Smith finished college and joined the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. He doesn't think he will ever look back.

"I think that out of all the positions that I tried to get, the post office was the one for me," he said. "I love my job, I love people. ... If I had to do it again, I probably would have started delivering mail right out of high school."

"We are all active members of our communities," James Elliot, the safety captain for Colorado Springs' USPS division, said of postal workers. "I wouldn't say (giving lifesaving measures) is a regular occurrence, thankfully, but we all take pride in making sure to keep regular contact with all of our customers."

Elliot said letter carriers get to know the people they're delivering to and their routines. This leads postal workers to recognize when something is amiss.

If a USPS customer often greets the mail carrier as their mail is delivered, it is noticeable when that doesn't happen one or two days in a row.

"If any of us see anything amiss on any of our routes, if we don't personally step in, we might contact the authorities or even let our supervisor know and say hey 'maybe go and knock on their door just to do a wellness check,'" he said.

Smith takes pride in his lifesaving efforts.

"I felt like a hero," he said.

He credits his past experience in the Army and training for police and fire departments as a big driving factor behind his prompt actions. But he also highlights his own personality and confidence.

"If there's something that I want to do, and I know I can do it, then I'll do it as best I possibly can," he said.

Smith is the second Colorado Springs postal worker to be given the Postmaster General Hero award in recent years. The first was Victor Luna, who in 2021 rescued a child who had been swept away by floodwaters in the Security-Widefield area.