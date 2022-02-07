Colorado Springs has hired a new manager to run Pikes Peak — America's Mountain, the city announced Monday.
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, or PPAM, is a city enterprise. As manager, Skyler Rorabaugh will be in charge of managing, supervising and coordinating events and daily affairs for the summit's visitor center and the mountain's highway, along with other operations such as the Crystal Reservoir Gift Shop, a news release said. Rorabaugh was previously the University of Colorado Colorado Springs' director of campus recreation
More than 550,000 people visited the peak last year, the third most in the mountain's history, and city officials expect the upcoming summer to be another booming season for tourism .
"This mountain is an important landmark in Colorado Springs, and it’s an honor to be selected to serve in this position," Rorabaugh said in the release.
He said he looks forward to continuing to provide "unforgettable experiences" for those who visit the mountain and enhancing the vision for the peak through collaboration with the mountain's stakeholders.
"I'd have to go on a listening tour for quite awhile and just really figure out what's been done in the past and understand the history and understand the importance of that history and really take the opportunity to formulate a solid vision with a lot of great feedback," Rorabaugh said in an interview Monday.
Jack Glavan, the mountain's previous manager, retired last summer, Vanessa Zink, a spokeswoman for the city, said. Glavan worked for more than 25 years as the mountain's manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. During that time he oversaw projects like the $65 million makeover of the Summit Complex.
Rorabaugh's prior experiences in running recreation areas includes Estes Valley Recreation and Park District as well as recreation areas and centers in Kansas, according to the release.
"Pikes Peak is a destination unlike any other, and Skyler brings with him an incredible passion for the outdoors, enthusiasm for working with the community, an unwavering commitment to safety, and a knack for creating memorable and lasting experiences," said Karen Palus, Colorado Springs’ Parks Recreation & Cultural Services director, in the release. "It’s an exciting time for Pikes Peak.”