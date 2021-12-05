Classes and activities are cancelled Monday at Vista Ridge High School following a "recent pattern of escalating assaultive behavior," at the school and recent social media threats, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
A letter sent to parents, and obtained by KKTV, said that classes would be canceled while school officials and Colorado Springs police investigate "additional reports which require appropriate follow up," the letter said.
"Although we do not believe there is a verified threat to our campus, we will use the time Monday to ensure we thoroughly investigate reports that present any potential danger to our students and staff," the letter continued.
