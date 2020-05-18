Three Colorado Springs Goodwill employees have tested positive for COVID-19, making the store the latest outbreak site in the state, according to a joint news release sent out by Goodwill and El Paso County Public Health Sunday night.
As a precaution, Goodwill has temporarily closed the store and donation center, located at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway. El Paso County Public Health said it would be alerting anyone who visited the store since May 9.
"Goodwill is working with El Paso County Public Health to conduct an investigation of the situation and working with store employees who may have been exposed to the three positive cases," the news release said.
During the closure, the store will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before reopening. Other Goodwill locations will remain open.
Goodwill says its stores have implemented preventative measures including daily temperature checks for staff, health screenings prior to shifts, protective masks and gloves, frequent disinfecting and social distancing.
The store, along with many other nonessential retail stores across the state, was permitted to fully reopen, with precautions, on May 1 under the governor's Safer-at-Home order.
As of Sunday, the state's health department had reported 223 outbreaks, defined as two or more positive cases at a location in the span of 14 days.
