A Goodwill in Colorado Springs was temporarily closed for cleaning Monday after three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a joint news release by Goodwill and El Paso County Public Health.
The positive cases at the store and donation center, at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway, marks the state’s latest outbreak of the disease. El Paso County Public Health said it would be alerting anyone who visited the store since May 9.
"Goodwill is working with El Paso County Public Health to conduct an investigation of the situation and working with store employees who may have been exposed to the three positive cases," the release said.
The store will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before reopening, said Bradd Hafer, a spokesman for Goodwill Colorado. Other Goodwill locations will remain open.
Prior to the outbreak, Hafer said the store was limiting the amount of customers allowed inside to allow for proper social distancing and to mitigate overcrowding.
The store, along with many other nonessential retail outlets across the state, was permitted to fully reopen, with precautions, on May 1 under the governor's Safer-at-Home order.
Decals were placed on the store’s floor to direct customers to stand six feet apart from each other and signs were posted to direct shoppers to go one way down aisles to avoid congestion, Hafer said.
Other measures included plexiglass installed at checkout stands, frequent sanitation of “high-touch areas,” closing fitting rooms and temporarily prohibiting food and beverages from the store’s Books & Brew area.
Before clocking in, a designated staff member conducted a health screening of each employee, which included temperature checks, Hafer said.
“If they don’t pass those screenings, they would be sent home summarily to make sure they are not running the risk of infecting other staff or customers in the store for that day,” he said.
Masks and gloves are “absolutely mandatory” for retail staff and those working at donation centers and managers on the floor monitor that employees are complying with safety measures, Hafer said.
Jenny Holen, an employee, told her supervisors that she felt unsafe working after she saw several of her coworkers without a mask and ignoring social distancing in the breakroom, said her husband, Jason Holden.
Management encouraged an employee, who later tested positive, to report to work when she had a sore throat and cough, Jenny Holden told her husband. The employee allegedly was advised to continue working because she didn’t have a fever.
“My first reaction when (my wife) called me was, ‘Quit, walk out now.’ I don’t want her going back there,” Jason Holden said.
Staff sent Jenny Holden home May 5 and gave her a 30-day paid leave of absence, her husband said.
Hafer said he was not aware of employees not wearing masks or not complying with safety measures at the Austin Bluffs store.
“If that is ever identified by a store manager or a supervisor or an authority there, they would immediately be called into the office and reprimanded and made sure that they were complying with those measures and explained the severity of keeping those safety measures in place,” he said.
Any notification of employees not following the safety measures, even made on social media, are brought to the attention of the supervisor of each store for them to investigate, he said.
As of Monday, no new cases at the store, aside from the three, were identified, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
“They’ve done a really good job of proactively choosing to close down a little bit and do a really thorough cleaning and disinfecting,” she said.
“The message we want people to remember, is that as we are easing some of these restrictions and as we open more businesses, it is really more important than ever that people wear face coverings when out in public and still practice that good social distancing, keeping six feet apart, and make sure to wash your hands frequently.”
The state's health department has reported 223 outbreaks, defined as two or more positive cases at a location in the span of 14 days.
RELATED:
- Where you can get tested for coronavirus in the Colorado Springs area.
- Colorado doctors watching for potential coronavirus-related syndrome affecting children.