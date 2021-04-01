Firefighters were mopping up Thursday afternoon after containing a small grass fire in the northwest part of Colorado Springs near the VA clinic, officials said in a Twitter post.
Just before 3 p.m. smoke could be seen in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street. As of 2:55 p.m. no structures were threatened, according to the fire department and Gazette news partner KKTV.
I'm on the scene at Fillmore and Centennial where a brush fire has broken out in a field nearby the VA. More to come. Stick with @csgazette for more. pic.twitter.com/l8WNNIzYp8— Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) April 1, 2021
The fire department at 4 p.m. tweeted that the grassfire was contained to about "1.5 to 2 acres" and "crews will be on scene for a while mopping up hotspots." The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the tweet.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Fillmore/Centennial. Grass fire is approx 2 acres. No structures threatened at this time pic.twitter.com/DDvwhyqvDn— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 1, 2021