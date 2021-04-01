Firefighters were mopping up Thursday afternoon after containing a small grass fire in the northwest part of Colorado Springs near the VA clinic, officials said in a Twitter post.

Just before 3 p.m. smoke could be seen in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street. As of 2:55 p.m. no structures were threatened, according to the fire department and Gazette news partner KKTV.

The fire department at 4 p.m. tweeted that the grassfire was contained to about "1.5 to 2 acres" and "crews will be on scene for a while mopping up hotspots." The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the tweet.

 

 

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

