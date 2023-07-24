Colorado Springs fire crews extricated trapped motorists from two separate crashes on Monday, according to fire department officials.

Just before 4 p.m., rescue personnel arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Old Ranch Road and Thunder Mountain Avenue, officials said in a tweet. Pictures taken at the scene show a black vehicle with heavy damage on the driver’s side. A white pickup truck, with significantly less damage, can also be seen in the photos.

A motorist was successfully removed from the black vehicle and transported to a local hospital. Their condition was determined to be stable.

Around 9:40 p.m., crews responded to a crash near Voyager Parkway and Republic Drive, according to CSFD officials. Two vehicles, both seriously damaged, can be seen in a photo provided by the department.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“All parties have been extricated and on the way to area hospitals,” CSFD tweeted.

No information was given on the number of occupants in the vehicles, or the extent of their injuries.