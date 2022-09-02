By the time women and their children have made it to the safety of Mary’s Home, a faith-based transitional housing organization that helps homeless families in Colorado Springs get off the streets, they’ve been through challenges that seemed insurmountable.
When, after one to three years of intensive preparation to leave homelessness behind and exit from the Mary’s Home program, it’s a whole different scenario.
“It’s the first time they can experience a healthy and peaceful transition, where they don’t feel threatened,” said CEO Matthew Ayers.
And now, for the first time, families moving out and up won’t be lugging their clothes and other personal belongings to a new permanent home in trash bags or other undignified containers.
They’ll have Love Luggage — suitcases misplaced by airlines and acquired by Unclaimed Baggage, a 52-year-old Alabama company that has a long charitable reach.
Volunteers from Focus on the Family on Friday hand-painted 30 pieces of emptied, lost, hard-surface luggage, which were donated to Mary’s Home under the business’ Love Luggage arm.
After 90 days of personal luggage being missing, air travelers can file a claim for monetary compensation. As part of the process, Unclaimed Baggage receives orphaned bags and their contents through exclusive contracts with major airlines, said spokeswoman Sonni Hood.
As the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage and what's inside, Unclaimed Baggage donates one-third of the goods to organizations.
On average, another one-third is discarded or recycled, Hood said, and the final one-third is sold in the company's store in Scottsboro, Ala., or online.
“Most people know us as the store where they can treasure hunt and shop, but the giving-back side is huge and the heartbeat of what we do,” she said.
Love Luggage developed as an in-house charity 10 years ago, primarily for children in foster care to carry their belongings as they were shuffled around.
Foster kids are still a priority, Hood said, and Focus on the Family volunteers painted another 30 pieces of luggage on Friday to distribute later in the community.
Volunteer painters study ideas of inspirational messages and positive images before creating uplifting scenes on the luggage of varying sizes, she said.
Colorado Springs marked the company’s last philanthropic event in a nationwide road tour that began in May to all 50 states, Hood said.
“Each stop looks a little different,” she said. “We might have a pop-up shop and sell goods, or host guest meetups, or like in Colorado Springs find a charitable organization to give back to the community.”
Mary’s Home operates a 17-unit apartment building where homeless families live while going through the program, which assists with education, employment, budgeting and other life skills. Families who stay into the third year can rent affordable units in an adjacent four-plex.
“We hadn’t thought to provide luggage before,” Ayers said. “This is an extra special touch, and it's a perfect fit because we want to go above and beyond, so clients know their worth.”