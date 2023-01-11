Airports across the country are experiencing flight delays and cancellations following a computer outage, and Colorado Springs Municipal Airport is no exception.
Between inbound and outbound planes, 16 flights at the airport were delayed, airport officials said. No cancellations are expected.
The snowball of delays and cancellations nationwide was the result the Federal Aviation Administration issuing of a grounding order after a computer outage effected the necessary Notice to Air Missions System or NOTAMs.
NOTAMs alerts pilots of potential adverse flight impacts such as runway construction or potential weather hazards, and is necessary for pilots to fly safely.
The malfunction has impacted nearly all flights of passenger airlines and shippers.
Flights restarted operations at the Colorado Springs Airport by 7 a.m., Dana Schield, senior public communications specialist for the airport, said.
"Everything has resumed and now we’re just playing catch up," Schield said.
A Denver International Airport spokesperson said the outage affected more than 60 flights out of the airport this morning. According to flight tracking site FlightAware, 62 flights were cancelled and 500 flights were delayed out of DIA as of 10 a.m.
Jessica Van Dyne and Kyla Pierce contributed to this report.