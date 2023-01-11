123022-news-cos-airport 3.jpg (copy)

Travelers walk past the flight status display in the Colorado Springs Airport on their way to security and their gates in this Gazette file photo.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Airports across the country are experiencing flight delays and cancellations following a computer outage, and Colorado Springs Municipal Airport is no exception.

Between inbound and outbound planes, 16 flights at the airport were delayed, airport officials said. No cancellations are expected.

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

The snowball of delays and cancellations nationwide was the result the Federal Aviation Administration issuing of a grounding order after a computer outage effected the necessary Notice to Air Missions System or NOTAMs.

NOTAMs alerts pilots of potential adverse flight impacts such as runway construction or potential weather hazards, and is necessary for pilots to fly safely.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

The malfunction has impacted nearly all flights of passenger airlines and shippers.

Flights restarted operations at the Colorado Springs Airport by 7 a.m., Dana Schield, senior public communications specialist for the airport, said.

"Everything has resumed and now we’re just playing catch up," Schield said.

A Denver International Airport spokesperson said the outage affected more than 60 flights out of the airport this morning. According to flight tracking site FlightAware, 62 flights were cancelled and 500 flights were delayed out of DIA as of 10 a.m.

Jessica Van Dyne and Kyla Pierce contributed to this report.

Load comments