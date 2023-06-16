Colorado Springs City Council this week approved a resolution declaring the city's intent to issue millions of dollars in multifamily housing revenue bonds to build hundreds of affordable rental units in the Briargate neighborhood, despite concerns from residents about increased density, traffic and noise in the area.

"We absolutely need affordable housing in this community. It is the No. 1 issue — that and public safety are the top two things in this city that people care about," Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said during Tuesday's regular council meeting, before voting in support of the resolution.

The council voted, 7-2, with Councilmen Dave Donelson and Mike O'Malley opposed, to issue up to $40 million in private activity bonds to build 232 one-, two- and three-bedroom units in the Royal Pines Apartments, as the project is known. It is planned at the intersection of North Powers and North Union boulevards.

A staff presentation shows 80 units each could be built in two, four-story buildings across from each other, with another 72 units to be built in an adjacent four-story building.

About 15 people, most of whom work or are involved in the housing industry, spoke in support of the project and urged the council to use the bonds for the apartments they say will add much-needed affordable and attainable housing to the city's stock.

Briargate is an employment center, they said. The units will allow teachers, nurses, firefighters, medical assistants and other members of the "missing middle" to afford to live near their places of work. "Missing middle" earners are workers making 60%-150% of the area's median income but who struggle to qualify for market-rate housing.

Beth Diana, a spokeswoman for La Plata Communities, which developed the Briargate Master Plan, said the company supported the Royal Pines Apartments and issuing bonds to finance the project, because homes in that area typically sell above the citywide average home price.

"As we all know, there's a substantial shortage of affordable homes throughout the city. This is especially true in Briargate. Since we began development of Briargate (in 1995), every new home sold in Briargate has sold above the median price for Colorado Springs."

Randy Scott, who works with the Pikes Peak Housing Network, said more proposals like this one are needed throughout the city.

"Quality projects, well designed with rents below market value — these types of projects should be welcomed, not demonized, if we are to be an inclusive, welcoming community that can provide for all of its residents at all economic levels," he said.

About 15 people, most who live in nearby Pine Creek, said they were concerned about water availability; project density; lack of parking availability; that wildlife in the area such as Preble's meadow jumping mouse, elk, deer, mountain lions and others would be negatively impacted by the new development; and increased noise.

Pine Creek resident Steve Parrish said there are already 5,500 vacant apartments in Colorado Springs, according to apartments.com, an online apartment listing website, and more than 2,200 vacancies for apartments renting for less than $1,400 a month.

"Do more apartments in Colorado Springs meet a city need?" he asked.

Residents said they were concerned about "lack of transparency" from the city. Several people said they were unaware of the project until recently, and many found out about it on social media.

"This lack of proactive communication with the neighbors is causing distrust in the overall process," resident Susan Forget said.

Resident Jim Blair said neighbors want to be a part of the development process and are eager to provide their feedback.

"We want to have … a grassroots type of process instead of having the city or Denver or (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) drive down affordable housing, telling us where it's going to be located. I think the residents of those communities have a say in this, and we have not had a say in this."

Planning and Community Development Director Peter Wysocki and Community Development Division Manager Steve Posey said they could not adequately address resident concerns, because developer DBG Properties of Portland, Ore., has not yet submitted a plan for the project.

A future development plan will outline the proposed building footprint, setbacks, land uses, traffic access, parking, easements and landscaping.

"That is the venue, if you will, for listening to comments about parking, building density, impacts on traffic," Posey said.

The issue before the council on Tuesday was about financing, Wysocki and Posey said.

"The first step today is really just notifying the city that the developer is interested," Wysocki told the council. "We're sort of reserving the capacity the city has of its private activity bonds for the future ..."

Eric Grodahl, a principal with developer DBG Properties, committed Tuesday to "going above and beyond what is required by the city" to notify residents and solicit and incorporate their feedback into the development plans.

"We're a long-term owner of everything that we build and develop, and for that reason (we) have an interest in being a good neighbor in every community that we go into," he said.