Colorado Springs saw a 1958 heat record topped Saturday.

The heat record comes amid several days of high temperatures in Colorado Springs and throughout southern Colorado. On Tuesday, the city tied a 57-year-old record for heat with a high of 94 degrees.

But on Saturday, Springs residents saw that high matched by 1 p.m., this time breaking a record of 93 that had remained untouched for 63 years.

“We have a high pressure system that’s formed over the Four Corners region, just really dry,” National Weather Service meteorologist Klint Skelly said. “That’s why it’s warmer this week as compared to last week.”

Saturday’s heat record also anchored this month’s run as one of the hottest on record for the city, with the National Weather Service tweeting that August 2021 will “most likely be one of the ‘Top 5 Warmest and Driest’ Augusts on record in Colorado Springs” with a month-long temperature average that so far ranks third-highest on record.

With only slight chances of precipitation through the day tomorrow, followed by expected warm and dry weather for the last few days of the month, August of 2021 will most likely be one of the "Top 5 Warmest and Driest" Augusts on record in Colorado Springs.

Other southern Colorado cities also saw daily heat records matched Saturday.

In Pueblo, residents saw temperatures climb to a sweltering 100 degrees at around 3:20 p.m., which tied a record in 1970. Alamosa also matched an all-time daily high, reaching 87 degrees just before 3:30 p.m., marking the first time it’d been that hot on Aug. 28 since 2011.

The heat, Skelly said, is likely to ease Sunday, which has forecast highs near 77 degrees in Colorado Springs and around 82 and 83 in Pueblo and Alamosa.