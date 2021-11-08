The Colorado Springs City Council seemed open Monday to more restrictive rules for carports in front of homes that would set more detailed rules for the structures, such as requirements for eaves.
The council has been wrestling with rules for carports facing the street since late last year when the city started getting complaints about the carports in front of homes that have been prohibited for many years.
The city had not enforced its rule against carports within 20 to 25 feet of a home's front property line and so many have gone up to help protect vehicles from hail and sun damage. After residents fought the city's enforcement of its carport rules, the council agreed to work new carport rules that would allow residents to protect their cars.
Over the summer, the council seemed poised to pass carport rules and then deadlocked after hearing from residents concerned that carports could hurt the character of historic neighborhoods.
The latest proposal addresses concerns from residents in historic neighborhoods by stating that carports must comply with historic preservation or neighborhood character standards.
The draft rules also lay out specific standards the structures must meet, including a minimum post size, requirements for eaves, gutters and downspouts.
The requirements would not allow one of the common carport models with a metal roof that wraps slightly down the side of the structure.
A few council members asked city staff to provide price comparisons for the more common model of carport and designs that would be required by the city to help ensure the new requirements would be affordable.
Councilman Richard Skorman also raised concerns the rules might be getting too prescriptive.
"I wish it wasn’t so prohibitive. ... A lot of people who are struggling with this don’t have a lot of money," he said.
The council also asked for revisions that would allow residents to apply for permits to build a carport facing the street, even if they have room for one beside or behind their home to account for individual circumstances, such as gardens.