Dozens of Colorado Springs community members congregated downtown on Friday, wielding familiar blue-and-yellow flags in support of Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The gathering transpired against a backdrop of persistent local and national support, even as some public attention has drifted.

Vigil coordinator Larysa Martyniuk said bringing people together in front of the Pioneers Museum was an opportunity to reinstate some public focus on the war. “In the beginning, it was gung-ho. People were very supportive, but lately there has been less,” she said.

Martyniuk credited faltering attention to other pressing current events. “People want to see what’s happening in their own backyard, and they’re not looking as much to Ukraine at the moment. We’re here because we need the support.”

Martyniuk and another Ukrainian American vigil attendee, Rostia Stoecker, praised the U.S. government’s response after announcing more aid for Ukraine and more sanctions against Russia Friday in its latest stance with the war-torn country since President Joe Biden made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Monday.

“We are so grateful, because Biden and a lot of the people in Congress and Senate realize that if we don’t fight now, we will end up fighting years later,” Stoecker said. “It’s costing money, but at least we’re not spilling American blood.”

The Colorado government also honored Ukraine on Friday's anniversary.

Ukraine native Yana Malyk was among those at the downtown Colorado Springs vigil but spent that morning on the state Senate floor in Denver. A joint resolution there recognized organizations supporting Ukraine, including Malyk’s two-month-old nonprofit, Ukraine Power, after she said state Sen. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, read about her work in The Gazette.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Malyk was just one among many at Friday's vigil who have fled Ukraine in the past year. The congregation sang in Ukrainian and held a moment of silence for the lives lost over 5,700 miles away.

Malyk, 35, and her two daughters, ages 16 and 12, were in their eastern Ukraine hometown one year ago when bombs began flying. Armed with just two suitcases, the family drove west in pursuit of safety. In July, they traveled to the U.S., sponsored by Marc Luckett and his family in Colorado Springs.

Malyk’s support of her home hasn’t ceased since her arrival, according to Luckett, but they made the efforts official by establishing Ukraine Power. Since its inception in December, they have gotten 48 generators and hundreds of lamps and heaters to people suffering, many without power, through the winter in Ukraine. Malyk’s parents, grandmother, in-laws and friends are among those there.

“I like America; I like my new family but, of course, I would like to come back home. Now, it’s occupied territory. It’s impossible to come back home,” Malyk said.

Luckett said they are working directly with Ukrainian government officials to achieve their goals “We had a short-term reactive vision, but we are moving toward a long-term proactive strategy so we can plan ahead with the (Ukrainian) government as they figure out rebuilding plans.”

Since December, the nonprofit has raised more than $100,000, the majority of which has come from southern Colorado, according to Luckett, who serves as the nonprofit’s treasurer. The donations are a testament to the persistent local support for Ukraine one year later.