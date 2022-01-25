The Colorado Springs City Council expects to take up some hot topics Tuesday including a vote on utility rates and a decision on an ordinance that would expand where people are prohibited from sitting, lying, kneeling or reclining on the sidewalk and other rights of way.

- The vote on utility rates is expected to lower gas and electric charges starting Feb. 1, a change expected to reduce an average customers' bill about $14.91 a month or about 5%. An average total bill could be about $275 under reduced rates.

- The proposed ordinance to expand the area where people are prohibited from blocking the sidewalk and other rights of way raised some criticism last week from people who say it unfairly targets homeless people. But it may pass today after only one council member raised objections to it when it was discussed in an informal session. Click or tap here for background information.

- A resident-led appeal of 45 new single-family homes in the Rockrimmon neighborhood was withdrawn. The residents were asking for two lots planned for homes to be preserved as open space instead and for one of the planned roads to be moved further east. Some of the homes are planned over an old coal mine and are at some risk of subsidence or sinking, a hazard many homes in Rockrimmon face. However, since these will be new homes they will not qualify for subsidence insurance through the state.

Follow @maryshinn for updates on Twitter and check back with Gazette.com throughout the day for updates.